The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline UTSA Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-9.5) 146.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Oregon State is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Beavers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this season.

UTSA has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this season.

In the Roadrunners' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Oregon State is 75th in college basketball. It is way below that, 220th, according to computer rankings.

The Beavers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Oregon State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

