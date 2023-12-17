Oregon State vs. UTSA: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-10.5)
|147.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-9.5)
|146.5
|-480
|+360
Oregon State vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Oregon State is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Beavers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this season.
- UTSA has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Roadrunners' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Oregon State is 75th in college basketball. It is way below that, 220th, according to computer rankings.
- The Beavers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- Oregon State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
