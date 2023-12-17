The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline UTSA Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon State (-9.5) 146.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. UTSA Betting Trends

  • Oregon State is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Beavers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this season.
  • UTSA has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this season.
  • In the Roadrunners' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Oregon State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Oregon State is 75th in college basketball. It is way below that, 220th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Beavers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
  • Oregon State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

