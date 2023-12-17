The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under is 147.5 in the matchup.

Oregon State vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon State -10.5 147.5

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Oregon State's outings this year have an average point total of 142.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Beavers have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon State has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Beavers have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Oregon State.

Oregon State vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 3 37.5% 71.7 151.9 70.9 152.1 137 UTSA 6 66.7% 80.2 151.9 81.2 152.1 151.9

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The Beavers score 9.5 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Roadrunners allow (81.2).

Oregon State vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 3-5-0 0-1 6-2-0 UTSA 2-7-0 0-1 7-2-0

Oregon State vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State UTSA 10-7 Home Record 8-10 1-10 Away Record 2-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

