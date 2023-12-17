Oregon State vs. UTSA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 17
The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under is 147.5 in the matchup.
Oregon State vs. UTSA Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oregon State
|-10.5
|147.5
Oregon State Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Oregon State's outings this year have an average point total of 142.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Beavers have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oregon State has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- The Beavers have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Oregon State.
Oregon State vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon State
|3
|37.5%
|71.7
|151.9
|70.9
|152.1
|137
|UTSA
|6
|66.7%
|80.2
|151.9
|81.2
|152.1
|151.9
Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends
- The Beavers score 9.5 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Roadrunners allow (81.2).
Oregon State vs. UTSA Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon State
|3-5-0
|0-1
|6-2-0
|UTSA
|2-7-0
|0-1
|7-2-0
Oregon State vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon State
|UTSA
|10-7
|Home Record
|8-10
|1-10
|Away Record
|2-11
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70
|56.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
