Sunday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (7-2) and Syracuse Orange (7-3) matching up at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a projected final score of 76-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ducks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Oregon vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 76, Syracuse 72

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-3.6)

Oregon (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Syracuse has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Oregon, who is 4-2-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Orange's games this season have hit the over, and two of the Ducks' games have gone over.

The Ducks put up 80.2 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (151st in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Oregon averages 37.7 rebounds per game (138th in college basketball) while allowing 34.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Oregon makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball) at a 38.8% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make, at a 32.4% rate.

Oregon has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than the 12.8 it forces (125th in college basketball).

