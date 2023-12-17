The Oregon Ducks (7-2) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Oregon vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Orange allow to opponents.

Oregon has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Ducks are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange sit at 121st.

The Ducks put up 9.4 more points per game (80.2) than the Orange give up (70.8).

Oregon has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon averaged 73.0 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.

The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.0 on the road.

Oregon averaged 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (7.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% in road games.

