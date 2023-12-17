The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ducks games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Syracuse has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Orange and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of nine times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oregon is 35th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (45th).

Bookmakers have made the Ducks' national championship odds the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).

Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.