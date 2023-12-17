Oregon vs. Syracuse: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Oregon vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-4.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-4.5)
|148.5
|-192
|+158
Oregon vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Ducks games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- Syracuse has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- The Orange and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of nine times this season.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Oregon is 35th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (45th).
- Bookmakers have made the Ducks' national championship odds the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).
- Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
