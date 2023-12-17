The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Oregon vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-4.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-4.5) 148.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Oregon has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Ducks games have gone over the point total twice this season.
  • Syracuse has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Orange and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of nine times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Oregon is 35th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (45th).
  • Bookmakers have made the Ducks' national championship odds the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).
  • Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

