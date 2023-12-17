Sunday's game between the Oregon Ducks (7-3) and the UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oregon squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Ducks are coming off of a 67-37 victory against Southern in their most recent outing on Monday.

Oregon vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 67, UTSA 60

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks' signature win of the season came against the Grand Canyon Antelopes, a top 100 team (No. 100), according to our computer rankings. The Ducks picked up the 64-56 road win on November 16.

Oregon has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.

The Ducks have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 100) on November 16

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 133) on November 6

59-51 at home over Idaho (No. 157) on December 8

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 160) on November 8

76-47 on the road over Nevada (No. 199) on November 21

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.2 PTS, 9 REB, 41.7 FG%

16.2 PTS, 9 REB, 41.7 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 13.1 PTS, 12.6 REB, 56.3 FG%

13.1 PTS, 12.6 REB, 56.3 FG% Chance Gray: 13.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67)

13.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (21-for-67) Sofia Bell: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55) Sarah Rambus: 5.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks average 65.9 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per contest (110th in college basketball). They have a +55 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Ducks are posting 68 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (62.8).

Oregon cedes 56.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 66.3 in road games.

