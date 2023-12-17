The Syracuse Orange (5-3) will face the Oregon Ducks (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via CBS Sports Network.

Oregon vs. Syracuse Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Oregon Players to Watch

Judah Mintz: 18.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ Starling: 11.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Maliq Brown: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Bunch: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Taylor: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Syracuse Players to Watch

Oregon vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank 146th 76.4 Points Scored 82.1 53rd 186th 71.3 Points Allowed 74.7 255th 141st 34.3 Rebounds 34.7 129th 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th 190th 7.3 3pt Made 8.3 105th 178th 13.3 Assists 14.9 93rd 132nd 11.3 Turnovers 8.9 19th

