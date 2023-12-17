The Syracuse Orange (5-3) will face the Oregon Ducks (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via CBS Sports Network.

Oregon vs. Syracuse Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Judah Mintz: 18.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 11.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Bunch: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justin Taylor: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Syracuse Players to Watch

Oregon vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank
146th 76.4 Points Scored 82.1 53rd
186th 71.3 Points Allowed 74.7 255th
141st 34.3 Rebounds 34.7 129th
138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th
190th 7.3 3pt Made 8.3 105th
178th 13.3 Assists 14.9 93rd
132nd 11.3 Turnovers 8.9 19th

