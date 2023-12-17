The Oregon Ducks (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -4.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points two times this season (in six games).

The average point total in Oregon's contests this year is 149.9, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Ducks have gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, Oregon has been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.

The Ducks are undefeated in five games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Oregon.

Oregon vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 2 33.3% 80.2 157.4 69.7 140.5 143.7 Syracuse 5 55.6% 77.2 157.4 70.8 140.5 150.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

The Ducks record 9.4 more points per game (80.2) than the Orange give up (70.8).

When Oregon puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 4-2-0 3-2 2-4-0 Syracuse 3-6-0 0-3 3-6-0

Oregon vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Syracuse 15-6 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 5-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.