Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 30-1

8-1 | 30-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: -165

-165 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 92-84 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Washington

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

7-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 100-99 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Colorado

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

8-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win Pac-12: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: W 90-68 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Tech

Utah Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

8-2 | 24-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 76-62 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

Opponent: Bellarmine

Bellarmine Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Washington State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

8-2 | 20-11 Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: L 69-61 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

5-5 | 16-15 Odds to Win Pac-12: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: L 91-75 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama State

@ Alabama State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Oregon

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-15

7-3 | 16-15 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 83-63 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. UCLA

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-16

5-4 | 14-16 Odds to Win Pac-12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: L 67-60 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stanford

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-4 | 13-17 Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: W 82-64 vs Idaho

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego State

@ San Diego State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Arizona State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-20

6-4 | 11-20 Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 79-59 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Cal

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-25

3-7 | 6-25 Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: L 88-78 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: UCSD

UCSD Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-23

7-3 | 7-23 Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: W 66-65 vs UTSA

Next Game