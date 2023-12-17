Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Pac-12, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Stanford

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

9-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 81-51 vs Portland

Next Game

Opponent: UC Davis

UC Davis Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

2. UCLA

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-0 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 95-78 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. USC

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 25-3

8-0 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 85-53 vs UC Riverside

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 20-8

9-2 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: W 96-60 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Colorado

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9

9-1 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: W 95-74 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Washington State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

11-2 | 23-8 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 95-48 vs Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Oregon State

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-0 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 80-52 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. Washington

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 18-11

11-0 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: W 64-32 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cal

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 16-14

9-2 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: W 78-70 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. Arizona

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-18

8-3 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: W 91-52 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Opponent: Gonzaga

Gonzaga Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Oregon

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 10-21

8-3 | 10-21 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: W 61-48 vs UTSA

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-20

7-4 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: L 91-52 vs Arizona

Next Game