Pac-12 Power Rankings

1. Stanford

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 81-51 vs Portland

Next Game

  • Opponent: UC Davis
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

2. UCLA

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
  • Last Game: W 95-78 vs Florida State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ohio State
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. USC

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 25-3
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 85-53 vs UC Riverside

Next Game

  • Opponent: CSU Fullerton
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
  • Last Game: W 96-60 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

  • Opponent: Weber State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Colorado

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
  • Last Game: W 95-74 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Colorado
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Washington State

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
  • Last Game: W 95-48 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
  • Last Game: W 80-52 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

  • Opponent: SE Louisiana
  • Game Time: 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. Washington

  • Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
  • Last Game: W 64-32 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Louisville
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cal

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
  • Last Game: W 78-70 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: UL Monroe
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. Arizona

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
  • Last Game: W 91-52 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Gonzaga
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Oregon

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 10-21
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
  • Last Game: W 61-48 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Utah Tech
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

12. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 99th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
  • Last Game: L 91-52 vs Arizona

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fresno State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Watch on Fubo)

