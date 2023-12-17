Trail Blazers vs. Warriors December 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:17 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) take the court against the Golden State Warriors (9-11) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-BA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games
- December 8 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 16 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 11 at the Clippers
- December 6 at the Warriors
- December 14 at home vs the Jazz
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant posts 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per game.
- Shaedon Sharpe posts 17.7 points, 3.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- Deandre Ayton averages 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the field.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 boards.
- Jabari Walker averages 7.0 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry puts up 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Warriors.
- The Warriors are receiving 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Chris Paul this season.
- Klay Thompson gives the Warriors 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while posting 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Dario Saric gets the Warriors 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Warriors are receiving 5.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kevon Looney this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Warriors
|105.2
|Points Avg.
|114.8
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.5
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.