The Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (11-14) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -4.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in six of 24 games this season.

Portland's matchups this season have a 221.8-point average over/under, 10.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Portland has an 11-13-0 record against the spread this year.

The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win six times (26.1%) in those contests.

This season, Portland has won three of its 17 games, or 17.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 12 48% 115.8 223.2 115.7 230.1 228.5 Trail Blazers 6 25% 107.4 223.2 114.4 230.1 223.9

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of the Trail Blazers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Portland has been better against the spread away (9-5-0) than at home (2-8-0) this year.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 115.7 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 1-3 overall record in games it scores more than 115.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 11-13 8-9 12-12 Warriors 10-15 2-6 15-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Trail Blazers Warriors 107.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 1-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-3 6-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.