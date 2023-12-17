Moda Center is where the Golden State Warriors (11-14) and Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) will square off on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Stephen Curry and Shaedon Sharpe are players to watch for the Warriors and Trail Blazers, respectively.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-BA

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Mavericks on Saturday, 131-120. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 33 points (and contributed six assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 33 8 6 2 0 2 Jerami Grant 27 5 1 0 0 1 Scoot Henderson 13 3 2 0 1 1

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Sharpe's averages for the season are 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jerami Grant gives 22.4 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 12.7 points, 10.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

The Trail Blazers receive 16.1 points per game from Malcolm Brogdon, plus 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 7.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 18.4 5.7 4.2 1.1 0.2 2.5 Malcolm Brogdon 11.6 2.3 4.5 0.8 0.3 1.4 Scoot Henderson 12.2 3.0 4.4 0.4 0.3 1.3 Anfernee Simons 13.8 1.6 2.8 0.4 0.1 1.9 Jerami Grant 13.5 2.1 1.3 0.7 0.6 1.5

