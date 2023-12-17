The Portland Trail Blazers (6-18) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (11-14) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 115 - Trail Blazers 111

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 4.5)

Warriors (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-4.7)

Warriors (-4.7) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.8

The Warriors have covered the spread less often than the Trail Blazers this year, sporting an ATS record of 10-15-0, as opposed to the 11-13-0 mark of the Blazers.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Golden State (2-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Portland (8-9) does as the underdog (47.1%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (50% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (60%).

The Warriors have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .261 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-17).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Trail Blazers are the second-worst squad in the league (107.4 points per game). Defensively, they are 17th (114.4 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Portland is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.2 per game). It is 25th in rebounds allowed (45.3 per game).

With 22.1 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA.

Portland is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.7) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.5).

The Trail Blazers are 22nd in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

