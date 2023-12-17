Who is the team to beat at the top of the WCC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Gonzaga

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-4

8-3 | 25-4 Odds to Win WCC: -140

-140 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: L 76-63 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

2. San Francisco

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-7

8-4 | 23-7 Odds to Win WCC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: L 54-53 vs Utah State

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Saint Mary's (CA)

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-8

6-5 | 22-8 Odds to Win WCC: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 69-67 vs UNLV

Next Game

Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Santa Clara

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-12

8-4 | 18-12 Odds to Win WCC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 69-61 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Jose State

@ San Jose State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

5. Loyola Marymount

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-5 | 15-14 Odds to Win WCC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

214th Last Game: L 68-59 vs UCSB

Next Game

Opponent: Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. San Diego

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-14

8-4 | 15-14 Odds to Win WCC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: W 69-65 vs Portland State

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Pepperdine

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 10-19

5-8 | 10-19 Odds to Win WCC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: L 85-63 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: William & Mary

William & Mary Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Portland

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 6-21

6-6 | 6-21 Odds to Win WCC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: L 91-63 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 11:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22

11:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Pacific

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

4-8 | 4-25 Odds to Win WCC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: L 82-61 vs UC Davis

Next Game