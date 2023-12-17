Who’s the Best Team in the WCC? See our Weekly WCC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the WCC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
WCC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Gonzaga
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Odds to Win WCC: -140
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: L 76-63 vs UConn
Next Game
- Opponent: Jackson State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
2. San Francisco
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Odds to Win WCC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: L 54-53 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win WCC: +140
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 69-67 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Santa Clara
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Odds to Win WCC: +3500
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: W 69-61 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Jose State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)
5. Loyola Marymount
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Odds to Win WCC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: L 68-59 vs UCSB
Next Game
- Opponent: Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. San Diego
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Odds to Win WCC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: W 69-65 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Pepperdine
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Odds to Win WCC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: L 85-63 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: William & Mary
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Portland
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Odds to Win WCC: +6600
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
- Last Game: L 91-63 vs Grand Canyon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Pacific
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Odds to Win WCC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: L 82-61 vs UC Davis
Next Game
- Opponent: Stanislaus State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
