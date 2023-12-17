WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:28 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WCC teams will hit the court across two games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits playing the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Gonzaga Bulldogs
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Loyola Marymount Lions at UCSB Gauchos
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
