WCC teams will hit the court across two games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits playing the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center.

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Gonzaga Bulldogs 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Loyola Marymount Lions at UCSB Gauchos 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

