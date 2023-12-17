Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

WCC Power Rankings

1. Gonzaga

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 83-58 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arizona
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Santa Clara

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-7
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
  • Last Game: L 80-52 vs Oregon State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UC Riverside
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Portland

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
  • Last Game: W 83-40 vs Willamette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Portland State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Pacific

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 141st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
  • Last Game: W 90-86 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal Maritime
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. San Diego

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 161st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
  • Last Game: W 85-61 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

  • Opponent: Montana
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Loyola Marymount

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-18
  • Overall Rank: 185th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
  • Last Game: W 64-57 vs UCSB

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ CSU Northridge
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 192nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
  • Last Game: L 64-32 vs Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal State East Bay
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8. San Francisco

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-22
  • Overall Rank: 201st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
  • Last Game: W 74-63 vs Portland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Long Beach State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Pepperdine

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-25
  • Overall Rank: 261st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
  • Last Game: W 80-60 vs CSU Bakersfield

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Arizona
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

