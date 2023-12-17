Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Power Rankings

1. Gonzaga Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 29-2

11-2 | 29-2 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 83-58 vs South Dakota State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Arizona

@ Arizona Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. Santa Clara Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-7

9-3 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: L 80-52 vs Oregon State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ UC Riverside

@ UC Riverside Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 3. Portland Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-9

7-6 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: W 83-40 vs Willamette Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Portland State

@ Portland State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 4. Pacific Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-12

7-4 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: W 90-86 vs Long Beach State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Cal Maritime

Cal Maritime Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 5. San Diego Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: W 85-61 vs CSU Northridge Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 6. Loyola Marymount Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-18

4-6 | 7-18 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 64-57 vs UCSB Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ CSU Northridge

@ CSU Northridge Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 7. Saint Mary's (CA) Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 11-18

4-7 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 64-32 vs Washington Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Cal State East Bay

Cal State East Bay Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 8. San Francisco Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-22

3-7 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 201st

201st Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: W 74-63 vs Portland State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Long Beach State

@ Long Beach State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 9. Pepperdine Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-8 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: W 80-60 vs CSU Bakersfield Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes