Who’s the Best Team in the WCC? See our Weekly Women's WCC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WCC Power Rankings
1. Gonzaga
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 83-58 vs South Dakota State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Santa Clara
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: L 80-52 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Riverside
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. Portland
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: W 83-40 vs Willamette
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Portland State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Pacific
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
- Last Game: W 90-86 vs Long Beach State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Maritime
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
5. San Diego
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: W 85-61 vs CSU Northridge
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Loyola Marymount
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-18
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: W 64-57 vs UCSB
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
7. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: L 64-32 vs Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal State East Bay
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
8. San Francisco
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 201st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: W 74-63 vs Portland State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Long Beach State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. Pepperdine
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: W 80-60 vs CSU Bakersfield
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.