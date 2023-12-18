Can we anticipate Alexander Wennberg finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

  • In four of 32 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:01 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:02 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:43 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:28 Away L 4-3

Kraken vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
  TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

