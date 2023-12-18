Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Clackamas County, Oregon today? We've got you covered.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oregon City High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 18
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosspoint Christian School at Country Christian High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Colton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Country Christian High School at Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Mt. Angel, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Colton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estacada High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clackamas Christian at Portland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
