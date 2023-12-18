The Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Parkinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's 22 targets have led to 16 catches for 178 yards (16.2 per game) and one score.

Parkinson has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 9 0 Week 14 @49ers 2 2 28 1

Rep Colby Parkinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.