Should you bet on D.K. Metcalf getting into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Metcalf will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

This year Metcalf has 51 catches (93 targets), leading his team with 864 yards (72.0 per game) plus seven TDs.

In five of 12 games this year, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1 Week 12 49ers 9 3 32 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 6 134 3 Week 14 @49ers 5 2 52 1

Rep D.K. Metcalf with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.