Will D'Wayne Eskridge Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Seeking D'Wayne Eskridge's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep D'Wayne Eskridge and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Eskridge's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dalton Schultz
- Click Here for Tyquan Thornton
- Click Here for Wan'Dale Robinson
- Click Here for Chigoziem Okonkwo
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
Seahawks vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Eskridge 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Eskridge Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.