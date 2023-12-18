Can we anticipate Devin Shore lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Shore has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:44 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:35 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 6:31 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

