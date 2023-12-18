With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Drew Lock a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Seahawks vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets

Will Drew Lock score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Lock has 16 yards on four carries (5.3 ypg).

In three games, Lock has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Giants 2 6 63 0 0 1 11 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 6 3 0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 22 31 269 2 2 3 5 0

