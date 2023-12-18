Best Bets, Odds for the Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football Game – Week 15
Best bets are available as the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field on a four-game losing streak.
When is Eagles vs. Seahawks?
- Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Eagles taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (1.1 points). Lean towards taking the Seahawks.
- The Eagles have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 65.8%.
- The Eagles have a 9-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90% of those games).
- Philadelphia has gone 5-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter (83.3%).
- This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.
- This season, Seattle has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Seattle (+3.5)
- The Eagles have put together a 7-4-2 record against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has an ATS record of 3-2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- The Seahawks have put together a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- In games this year when an underdog by 3.5 points or more, Seattle has gone 3-2 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45)
- Philadelphia and Seattle combine to average 2.8 more points per game than the total of 45 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 49.2 points per game, 4.2 more than the point total for this game.
- Eagles games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (53.8%).
- The Seahawks have gone over in six of their 13 games with a set total (46.2%).
Dallas Goedert Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|44.0
|2
Tyler Lockett Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|54.7
|4
