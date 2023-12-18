The focus will be on QBs Jalen Hurts and Geno Smith when the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) and Seattle Seahawks (6-7) meet on December 18. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We break it all down below.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: ABC/ESPN

Geno Smith vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 12 Games Played 13 64.4% Completion % 66.5% 2,918 (243.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,192 (245.5) 15 Touchdowns 19 9 Interceptions 10 92 (7.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 460 (35.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 12

Eagles Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Eagles are having trouble on defense, surrendering 24.7 points per game (21st in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia ranks 28th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 259.9, and it ranks 31st in passing touchdowns allowed (29).

Against the run, the Eagles are sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,222 (94.0 per game) and 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

On defense, Philadelphia is 32nd in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 48.1%. It is 30th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 70.5%.

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 250.5 yards

: Over/Under 250.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

