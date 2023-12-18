The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Eberle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

  • In three of 28 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • Eberle has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 5.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

