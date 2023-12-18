Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 18?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Eberle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- In three of 28 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Eberle has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 5.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Eberle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:33
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-1
Kraken vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
