When Kenneth Walker III takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Walker has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 634 yards (57.6 per game), with six touchdowns.

Walker also has 21 catches for 206 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown on the year.

Walker has scored a rushing touchdown in four games, with multiple rushing TDs twice.

In one of 11 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0

