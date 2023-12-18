Kenneth Walker III will be up against the sixth-best rushing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

On the ground, Walker has a team-best 634 rushing yards on 157 carries (57.6 ypg), including six rushing scores. Walker has also caught 21 passes for 206 yards (18.7 ypg). Walker's also scored one TD in the passing game.

Walker vs. the Eagles

Walker vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Eagles in the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 94 rushing yards the Eagles give up per outing makes them the sixth-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Eagles have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Eagles' defense is fifth in the league in that category.

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his 11 opportunities this season (27.3%).

The Seahawks have passed 59.9% of the time and run 40.1% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 52.7% of his team's 298 rushing attempts this season (157).

Walker has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has 26.9% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

He has 34 red zone rushing carries (56.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-110)

Walker Receiving Insights

Walker, in four of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Walker has received 6.3% of his team's 445 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He has racked up 7.4 yards per target (206 yards on 28 targets).

Walker has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Walker has been targeted three times in the red zone (5.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts).

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

