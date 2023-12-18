Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Klamath County, Oregon today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crosspoint Christian School at Country Christian High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lost River High School at North Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
