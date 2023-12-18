The Dallas Stars will host the Seattle Kraken on Monday, December 18, with the Kraken having lost four consecutive away games.

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

The Kraken's total of 101 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.

With 86 goals (2.7 per game), the Kraken have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 32 10 15 25 15 20 33.3% Vince Dunn 32 4 21 25 15 20 - Jared McCann 32 14 6 20 11 9 54.1% Eeli Tolvanen 32 8 12 20 11 13 44.4% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

The Stars rank 15th in goals against, conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars' 101 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals over that span.

