The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Seattle Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kraken vs. Stars Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Total: 6

6 TV: ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken Players to Watch

Bjorkstrand's 10 goals and 15 assists in 32 contests give him 25 points on the season.

Vince Dunn has made a major impact for Seattle this season with 25 points (four goals and 21 assists).

This season, Seattle's Jared McCann has 20 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and six assists (13th).

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has a record of 5-9-1 in 17 games this season, conceding 50 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 382 saves and an .884 save percentage, 60th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' leading offensive players this season is Pavelski, with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 16:15 per game.

Jason Robertson is another key contributor for Dallas, with 27 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring nine goals and adding 18 assists.

Roope Hintz's total of 25 points is via 10 goals and 15 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (6-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .904% save percentage ranks 31st in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.69 28th 14th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.16 15th 26th 29.5 Shots 29.8 23rd 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 6th 8th 24.42% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 5th 86.17% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 22nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.