The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8) take a four-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) on Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-190) Kraken (+155) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 21 times, and won six, or 28.6%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 101 (7th) Goals 86 (25th) 91 (15th) Goals Allowed 101 (23rd) 21 (14th) Power Play Goals 21 (14th) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (19th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken went 2-5-3 in its last 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Seattle's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Kraken have scored 86 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 101 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -15.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.