Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Stars on December 18, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jason Robertson, Vince Dunn and others when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Dunn's 25 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has four goals and 21 assists in 32 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 10 goals and 15 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
Jared McCann Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Jared McCann is a top player on offense for Seattle with 14 goals and six assists.
McCann Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 27 points. He has nine goals and 18 assists this season.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Joe Pavelski has 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 14 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
