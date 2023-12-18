Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lane County, Oregon today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mohawk High School at Days Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
