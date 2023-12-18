High school basketball competition in Marion County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson High School at Colton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 18

6:30 PM PT on December 18 Location: Colton, OR

Colton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosshill Christian School at Elkton Charter School