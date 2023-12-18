When Noah Fant takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 15 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Fant has 24 catches (on 32 targets) for 339 yards, averaging 28.3 yards per game.

Fant does not have a TD reception this season in 12 games.

Noah Fant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @49ers 4 2 35 0

