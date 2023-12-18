Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 18?
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bellemare stats and insights
- Bellemare has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- Bellemare has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 91 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Bellemare recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|8:38
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|7:34
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:22
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 5-1
Kraken vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
