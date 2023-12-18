On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 91 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:08 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 8:38 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 4-3 OT 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

