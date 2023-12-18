Monday's game that pits the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) versus the Portland State Vikings (8-3) at Save Mart Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Fresno State. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Fresno, California

Venue: Save Mart Center

Portland State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 71, Portland State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: Fresno State (-0.7)

Fresno State (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Fresno State has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Portland State is 4-1-0. The Bulldogs have a 6-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Vikings have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (posting 73.7 points per game, 216th in college basketball, and allowing 66.5 per outing, 75th in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential.

The 38.4 rebounds per game Portland State accumulates rank 100th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 37.5.

Portland State makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.2% from deep (197th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.8%.

Portland State has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (30th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than the 12.7 it forces (133rd in college basketball).

