The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Portland State Vikings (8-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • TV: MW Network

Portland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (45%).
  • Portland State has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.
  • The Vikings average only 1.8 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).
  • Portland State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 71.9 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Portland State is scoring 15.8 more points per game at home (83) than away (67.2).
  • At home, the Vikings concede 66 points per game. On the road, they give up 66.8.
  • Portland State sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (29.9%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Lewis & Clark W 104-60 Viking Pavillion
12/9/2023 George Fox W 83-77 Viking Pavillion
12/15/2023 @ San Diego L 69-65 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/18/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
12/28/2023 @ Eastern Washington - Reese Court
12/30/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena

