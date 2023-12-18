The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Portland State Vikings (8-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: MW Network

Portland State Stats Insights

The Vikings' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (45%).

Portland State has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Vikings are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.

The Vikings average only 1.8 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).

Portland State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 71.9 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Portland State is scoring 15.8 more points per game at home (83) than away (67.2).

At home, the Vikings concede 66 points per game. On the road, they give up 66.8.

Portland State sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (29.9%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule