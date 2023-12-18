How to Watch Portland State vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Portland State Vikings (8-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV: MW Network
Portland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (45%).
- Portland State has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.
- The Vikings average only 1.8 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).
- Portland State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 71.9 points.
Portland State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Portland State is scoring 15.8 more points per game at home (83) than away (67.2).
- At home, the Vikings concede 66 points per game. On the road, they give up 66.8.
- Portland State sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (29.9%).
Portland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|W 104-60
|Viking Pavillion
|12/9/2023
|George Fox
|W 83-77
|Viking Pavillion
|12/15/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 69-65
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/18/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
