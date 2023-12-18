The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Portland State Vikings (8-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. Portland State matchup.

Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Portland State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Portland State Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-3.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-3.5) 139.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Portland State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Portland State has covered four times in five chances against the spread this year.

The Vikings have an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

Fresno State has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over six out of eight times this season.

