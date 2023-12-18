The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) play the Portland State Vikings (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 airing on MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Enoch Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Donavan Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank
252nd 71.3 Points Scored 69.9 272nd
296th 76.9 Points Allowed 65.6 70th
281st 30.6 Rebounds 32.6 206th
290th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd
229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.0 129th
206th 12.9 Assists 11.6 282nd
350th 15.4 Turnovers 9.1 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.