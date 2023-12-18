The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) play the Portland State Vikings (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 airing on MW Network.

Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Portland State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Xavier Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Donavan Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

Portland State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 252nd 71.3 Points Scored 69.9 272nd 296th 76.9 Points Allowed 65.6 70th 281st 30.6 Rebounds 32.6 206th 290th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd 229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.0 129th 206th 12.9 Assists 11.6 282nd 350th 15.4 Turnovers 9.1 23rd

