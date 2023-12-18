Portland State vs. Fresno State December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) play the Portland State Vikings (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 airing on MW Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Portland State vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Portland State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donavan Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|252nd
|71.3
|Points Scored
|69.9
|272nd
|296th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|70th
|281st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|32.6
|206th
|290th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|153rd
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.0
|129th
|206th
|12.9
|Assists
|11.6
|282nd
|350th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|9.1
|23rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.