The Portland State Vikings (8-3) visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) after losing three straight road games. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland State vs. Fresno State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fresno State -3.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Portland State and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points once this season.

Portland State's games this year have had a 140.2-point total on average, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Portland State's ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.

Fresno State has had less success against the spread than Portland State this season, tallying an ATS record of 3-5-0, as opposed to the 4-1-0 mark of Portland State.

Portland State vs. Fresno State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fresno State 6 75% 72.8 146.5 71.9 138.4 138.3 Portland State 1 20% 73.7 146.5 66.5 138.4 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings score just 1.8 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (71.9).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Portland State vs. Fresno State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fresno State 3-5-0 3-2 6-2-0 Portland State 4-1-0 4-0 1-4-0

Portland State vs. Fresno State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fresno State Portland State 7-7 Home Record 6-7 4-9 Away Record 5-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.7 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.