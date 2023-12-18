In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Ryker Evans to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Ryker Evans score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

