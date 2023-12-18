Seattle (6-7) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under for the contest is 45 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Eagles face off with the Seahawks. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Eagles vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Seahawks have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Eagles have had the lead six times, have trailed two times, and have been tied five times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have won the second quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up one time in 13 games this season.

In 13 games this year, the Eagles have been outscored in the second quarter nine times and won four times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 10.2 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In 13 games this season, the Eagles have won the third quarter eight times, lost three times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in nine games.

In 13 games this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Seahawks have been winning after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (2-4), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

At the end of the first half, the Eagles have been winning five times (4-1 in those games) and have been losing eight times (6-2).

2nd Half

This year, the Seahawks have won the second half in four games, been outscored in the second half in eight games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

In 13 games this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 10.8 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Eagles or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.