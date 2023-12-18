The Seattle Seahawks' (6-7) injury report ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) currently features 10 players on it. The matchup begins at 8:15 PM on Monday, December 18 from Lumen Field.

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Last time out, the Seahawks were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 28-16.

In their most recent game, the Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys 33-13.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Geno Smith QB Groin Questionable D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Questionable Nick Bellore LB Knee Questionable Jarran Reed DE Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Evan Brown C Knee Full Participation In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable Tre Brown CB Heel Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hip Questionable Artie Burns CB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Hurts QB Illness Questionable Darius Slay CB Knee Out Reed Blankenship S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Knee Out Josh Sweat DE NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Jurgens OL Pectoral Out

Seahawks vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Eagles or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks rank 20th in total yards per game (324.9), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 367 total yards conceded per contest.

With 21.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th, allowing 24.5 points per contest.

The Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL with 232.9 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 26th with 243.6 passing yards given up per game on defense.

Seattle ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (92), but it has been better defensively, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 123.4 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

After forcing 17 turnovers (20th in NFL) and turning the ball over 16 times (eighth in NFL) this season, the Seahawks own the 14th-ranked turnover margin of +1.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)

Eagles (-3) Moneyline: Eagles (-160), Seahawks (+135)

Eagles (-160), Seahawks (+135) Total: 45 points

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.