The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Seahawks Insights

This year the Seahawks rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Eagles give up (24.7).

The Seahawks average 324.9 yards per game, 29 fewer yards than the 353.9 the Eagles give up.

Seattle rushes for 92 yards per game, two fewer yards than the 94 Philadelphia allows.

This season the Seahawks have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Eagles' takeaways (15).

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks score 22.7 points per game at home (1.2 more than overall) and allow 24 at home (0.5 fewer than overall).

At home, the Seahawks accumulate more yards (332.3 per game) than they do overall (324.9). They also concede fewer yards at home (361.8) than they do overall (367).

Seattle picks up fewer passing yards at home (221 per game) than it does overall (232.9), and gives up more (252.7 per game) than overall (243.6).

At home, the Seahawks pick up more rushing yards (111.3 per game) than they do overall (92). They also concede fewer rushing yards at home (109.2) than they do overall (123.4).

The Seahawks convert fewer third downs at home (31.9%) than they do overall (33.3%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (47.8%) than overall (45.8%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas L 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco L 28-16 FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 1/7/2024 at Arizona - -

