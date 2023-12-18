Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 18?
Should you wager on Tomas Tatar to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars meet up on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- In one of 28 games this season, Tatar scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
