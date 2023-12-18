The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Vince Dunn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

Dunn has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

On the power play, Dunn has accumulated two goals and eight assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 6.2% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 29:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:06 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 4-3

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

