Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Washington County, Oregon today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valor Christian School International at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Bible High School at Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Mt. Angel, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estacada High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 18
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
